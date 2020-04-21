ARAB, Ala. — Mary A. Sasser, 85, of Leesburg, Ala., formerly of Kearney, Neb., died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Diversacare Nursing Home in Arab.
Memorial services will be at a later date.
Heritage Funeral Home in Arab is in charge of the arrangements.
Mary was born March 1, 1935, in Kearney to John and Dorothy (Brooks) Maze.
Mary married James Sasser in Whittier, Calif. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her daughter, Odessa Hollis; son, Joseph Sasser; brother, Fred Iburg; sisters, Jackie Iburg-Schneringer, Elizabeth Maze-George; and two granddaughters.