KEARNEY — Mary Ruth Walters, 89, of Kearney died Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Kearney.
Services will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
She was born Nov. 22, 1929. Her parents were Eva R. Howard and James P. Fagan.
Her husband, Luther, died in 2015.
Survivors include her children, Patricia Walters, Michael Walters and Cynthia Walters-Hagge; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.