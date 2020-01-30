KEARNEY — MaryAnn Sibal, 80, of Kearney, formerly of North Platte and Scottsbluff, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.
Private family services will be at a later date. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
MaryAnn was born Sept. 24, 1939, in Cambridge to Clarence and Clara (Hamilton) Elson.
She attended high school in North Platte and graduated in 1957.
She married Edward L. Sibal in 1957. MaryAnn was an avid golfer and sports fan. She worked as a bookkeeper early in her career and later spent many years as a revenue agent with the Nebraska Department of Revenue.
Surviving relatives include her daughter, Angie and husband Robert Shafto of Kearney; grandson, Jason Jones and his wife Sarah; granddaughter, Rachel Moore and her husband Stuart, all of Kearney; and great grandchildren, Kellen, Kameron, Kerrigan, Brantley and Brycen.
MaryAnn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward; and three brothers.
Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later.
