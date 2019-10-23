LOUP CITY — Maude Roberts, 94, of Ansley died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Rose Lane Nursing Home in Loup City.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Ansley United Methodist Church with Dean Millsap officiating. Burial will be at Ansley Cemetery.
Visitation will be 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday at Govier Bros. Mortuary in Broken Bow with family present 5-7 p.m.
She was born Oct. 3, 1925, in Litchfield to Roy and Ethel (Doty) Lucas.
On Aug. 1, 1943, she married Archie Roberts in San Bernardino, Calif. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her sons, Darrell Roberts of Elkhorn, Gary Roberts of Broken Bow and Tommy Roberts of Loup City; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.