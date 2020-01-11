BROKEN BOW — Maurice “Tuffy” Thompson, 86, of Broken Bow, formerly of the Ortello Valley area, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Brookestone View in Broken Bow.
Services will be 2 p.m. today at the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow with the Rev. Bill Williams officiating. Private family burial will take place before the funeral in the Ortello Valley Cemetery.
Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow is in charge of arrangements.
Tuffy was born Dec. 25, 1933, northeast of Anselmo to Merton and Opal (Olson) Thompson.
He married Roberta “Bert” McMillan on July 20, 1958. She preceded him in death.
Tuffy is survived by his sons, Jim Thompson of Anselmo and Mike Thompson of Shirley, Ind.; sister, Doris Thompson of Minden; brother, Pete Thompson of Manzenita, Ore.; and five grandchildren,