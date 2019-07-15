ARCADIA — Max Dalbert Staab, 87, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at his home.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Arcadia United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Jeff Hale officiating. Burial will be at Lee Park west of Arcadia with military honors. Due to the extreme heat, the family has asked that attendees wear cool, casual attire.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the church.
——
He left his earthly life surrounded by his loving family.
Max was born on Feb. 22, 1932, to Reuben and Opal (Bennett) Staab at their home south of Berwyn. His early education was at Happy Hollow in this same area and he graduated from Ansley High School in 1950.
Max loved playing baseball with his brothers and cousins, and they made up most of the legion team. He was an avid golfer and in his later years of playing golf, belonged to the Central Nebraska Senior Golf League.
Max married Lola Sherbeck on July 13, 1952, at her home east of Westerville.
In February 1953, he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1955.
Following his service, the couple moved to Valentine and he worked for a rancher. In 1956 they moved to Mira Valley and he worked for Will Foth on his farm. In 1965, they moved to Arcadia after he purchased the welding shop from Ray Wooden. He added Reinke Pivot Sales, which was later taken over by his daughter, Carolyn and husband, Brad. After passing the welding business to his son, Bill, he continued to help out until two months prior to his death.
Max was a member of the Arcadia United Methodist Church, lifetime member of the Arcadia American Legion Post 251, past member of the Arcadia School Board and president of the National and Nebraska Blacksmith and Welders Association.
Max is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lola; children, Carolyn (Brad) Sell, William (Teresa) Staab and Donna (Conn) Pierson, all of Arcadia, Penny (Dean) Zauha of Norfolk and Linda (Mike) Johnson of Kearney; 14 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers, Ed (Roberta) of Clarksville, Tenn., Harry (Joan) of Kearney, Rollie (Gloria) of Ord and Larry (Priscilla) of Crown Point, Ind.; sisters, Della (Dick) Gehrt of Elm Creek and Phyllis Samp of Ansley; sisters-in-law, Patricia Staab of Kearney and Melissa (Sam) Staab of Turner, Ore.; and brother-in-law, Gene (Judy) Sherbeck of Ravenna.
Max was predeceased by his parents; grandson, Wesley Sell; brothers, Bernard and Charles (John); and brother-in-law, Andrew Sherbeck.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Arcadia Rescue Unit, Arcadia American Legion Post 251 or the Arcadia United Methodist Church.