HASTINGS — Maxine Elaine Bradley, 94, of Hastings, formerly of Brewster, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Brewster Community Center Gym with the Rev. Thad Flitter officiating. Burial will be at Cedarview Cemetery in Mullen.
Govier Bros. Mortuary in Broken Bow is in charge of arrangements.
She was born April 21, 1925, in Thedford to Rudy and Florence (McCreath) Niemoth.
On Feb. 15, 1947, she married Darwin Bradley. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her son, Gordon Bradley of Hastings; four grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.