GRAND ISLAND — May Irene Godfrey, 70, of Grand Island died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home Chapel in Grand Island with the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church officiating. Burial of ashes will be later at Hillside Cemetery near Fort Lupton, Colo.
A gathering of family and friends will be one hour before service time.
——
She went to her heavenly home on Wednesday.
May was born on June 20, 1949, at West Springfield, Mass., to Charles and Voneta (Brisbine) Allen. May grew up in Kearney and attended Kearney Public Schools. She was a graduate of Kearney High class of 1968.
On Aug. 17, 1968, May married Lyle Godfrey at the Bethel Church. May and Lyle celebrated 51 years of marriage. Donald and Christy enriched May’s and Lyle’s lives. As a family they enjoyed new experiences while traveling around the United States. They lived in the Colorado mountains and on the plains of Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska.
May worked as a secretary in various places, helped in classrooms with special needs support, and cheered on her favorite coach and teams. She also enjoyed making pottery and other crafts. Her greatest blessings were her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Lyle; daughter, Christy; three grandchildren, Austin, Darrin and Alexis; siblings, Gloria (Jim) Smith, Beth (Elton) Schmidt, Gary (Sheri) Whaley and Kim Whaley; and sisters-in-law, Darlene Godfrey and Deanna Godfrey.
May was preceded in death by her parents, Voneta and Edward Whaley; son, Donald Godfrey; and grandmother, Orvetta Brisbin.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Online condolences and memorials can be directed to www.livson.com.