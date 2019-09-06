KEARNEY — Maynard D. Kucera, 84, of Kearney, formerly of Litchfield, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home Chapel in Kearney with Chaplain Michael Koenig officiating. Burial will be at Litchfield Cemetery.
There will be no visitation. Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna is in charge of arrangements.
He passed away after a long illness.
Maynard Duane Kucera was born April 13, 1935, in North Loup to Frank Sidney and Johanna Amelia (Nuemann) Kucera. Maynard attended rural schools in Sherman and Buffalo counties.
In 1952, he graduated from Ravenna High School and entered the U.S. Air Force in December 1952. He was honorably discharged in October 1956. He entered the IBEW Apprenticeship Program at San Jose State College and became a journeyman electrician in 1964.
On Aug. 27, 1960, Maynard entered into marriage with Coreen Ruth Buerke and from this union was born David Edward, JoAnne Marie and Jay Frank. In 1971, the family moved from San Jose, Calif., to Ravenna and then in 1972 moved to Hazard.
Maynard’s employment career took him throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. His work included electrical construction, test technician and start-up (fossil and nuclear). Maynard spent 10 years as a Level II quality control inspector on several nuclear generating plants online and refuel operations, site management, installing digital controls combustion turbines, steam turbines and steam extractor systems.
Maynard was a member of American Legion Post 0293 of Litchfield.
Maynard enjoyed camping, hunting, watching Husker sports, especially football and volleyball, and spending time with family and friends.
Maynard loved family, especially his wife. Survivors include his wife, Coreen of Hazard; his children, Ed (Melissa) Kucera of Centennial, Colo., JoAnne (Kim) Metzger of Lincoln and Jay (Kim) Kucera of Denver; grandchildren, Jordan (Brockton) Winch, Alexa Kucera and Bonnie Delong of Denver, Joseph (Alanna) Metzger, Charles (Tristen) Metzger of Seward, Emily Metzger and Laura Metzger of Lincoln; and Alyssa Kucera, Abigail Kucera, Anastasia Kucera and Alisyn Kucera of Denver.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dale, George and Carl; sisters, Eva Mae Laing and Opal Reese; and his nephew, Mike Kucera.