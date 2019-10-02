KEARNEY — Melanie Shannon, 56, of Kearney, formerly of North Platte, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at CHI Health Good Samaritan.

Private services will be later.

Carpenter Memorial Chapel in North Platte is in charge of arrangements.

