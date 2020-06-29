ARAPAHOE — Meredith Corrine (Furry) Keep, 83, of Arapahoe, formerly of Elm Creek, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the C.A. Mues Good Samaritan Center Nursing Home in Arapahoe from multiple myeloma.
Meredith chose cremation. A memorial service will be at a later date.
Wenburg Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
——
She was born on Good Friday, March 26, 1937, to H. Glen and Harriette Winterton (Pickering) Furry at the Widney Hospital in Lexington.
She lived on a farm east of Lexington until age 9 when the family moved to a farm southeast of Overton in the Williamsburg Community. She attended rural school (Horseshoe Bend) in Dawson and Phelps counties and graduated in 1954 from Loomis High School. She attended summer school at Kearney State Teachers College for three summers and taught rural school for two years in Gosper County before entering nurse training. She graduated from Lincoln General Hospital School of Nursing in 1959. As an RN, she had worked at Lincoln General Hospital, Lexington Community Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. The last job lasted 33.5 years until she retired in 1999.
She was married to Charles Burton Keep on Nov. 29, 1959, at Overton. To this union, four children were born. They divorced in November 1999.
Throughout the years, her interests included quilting, gardening, researching family genealogy with her mother and sisters, and frequent DQ and KFC visits. She was a member of the Elm Creek United Methodist Church and Garden Club.
She leaves behind sons, Chuck and wife Becky of Columbus, and Willie and wife Barb of Elm Creek; daughter Jenny Spaulding and husband Jeff of Arapahoe; two special companions, Frank and George; sisters, Edie Zetterman of Lexington and Jean Stahla, husband Phil, of Gillette, Wyo.; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A stillborn son, Jeffrey F., preceded her in death.
Memorials are suggested to the Elm Creek United Methodist Church, Elm Creek Food Pantry, Kearney S.A.F.E. Center, Elm Creek Driver’s Education or Elm Creek Fire and Rescue for the purchase of a patient sling to get people up off the floor.
Visit www.wenburgfuneralhome.com to leave condolences online.