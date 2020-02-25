HERON LAKE, Minn. — Meredith “Meredy” H. Ulbricht, 84, of Heron Lake died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Lakeview Assisted Living in Heron.
Services were Monday at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Rost Township, Jackson County, Minn., with the Rev. Jeff Sage officiating.
——
Meredith “Meredy” H. Ulbricht was born Sept. 5, 1935, in Jackson, Minn., to Harry and Caryll (Thompson) Wiese. She attended Sioux Valley School and graduated in 1953.
Meredy married Walter Ulbricht on Oct. 29, 1955. They had three daughters and one son.
She passed away peacefully while surrounded by her beloved husband of more than 64 years and her four children, as they held hands praying and singing God’s praises.
Most of Meredy’s life was given to one of four areas and all of them were so important to her.
Family: She loved her husband and her children with a strong and deep love. She seemed to be able to grow a bigger heart with each and every son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchild and great-grandchild who joined the family. Nothing brought her greater joy than to be gathered with her family, supporting them in their passionate endeavors or simply sitting together and enjoying one another’s company.
Friends: Meredy loved her friends as if they were part of her family. She had close friends in the farm community, their California “snowbird” community and wherever she was. People were drawn to her and she welcomed everyone into her circle of friends. Someone may have met her as a stranger but always left feeling loved, heard and known when they left her company. Meredy always had a pot of coffee and a pan of bars ready for people who came to visit.
Music: Meredy had a gift and passion for music, and she joyfully shared her gift with many. She began playing organ for her church while she was still in high school and continued playing for church services for more than 60 years. She gave piano and organ lessons to hundreds of students and she shared her skills and her love for music with each of them. She directed multiple choirs in the church, schools and local community. She sang or played for many weddings, funerals and other special events. Meredy’s intense joy was always evident when music was involved. Music was a huge part of her life.
Faith: Most importantly, faith was woven into every thread of her life. Meredy’s love for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ would always shine through. She was a woman who was a servant, being happy to bless others. She was a selfless person in every part of her life. Meredy and Wally’s wedding Scripture was Joshua 24:15, “As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.” This was a vow that she made, and it was never just words to her, it was a promise to God.
She leaves behind her husband, Wally of Heron Lake; daughter, Linda and her husband, Kermit Fees, of Miller, Neb.; daughter, Lori and her husband, Jay Mickelson, of Windom; daughter, Kristine and her husband, Ken Kuhn, of Northfield; son, Scott Ulbricht and his wife, Melissa, of Wyoming; grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Jesse and Sarah Fees, Nolan and Luther; Allison (Fees) and Joel Varah, Evelyn and Hudson; Randall Fees and wife Emily Baker; Roxanna Fees and special friend, Matt Carrizales; Brady and Kristy Mickelson, Brynn, Adeline and Henry; Michelle (Mickelson) and Jesse Weber, Wacey, Reese, Andi and Mick; Elise (Mickelson) and Rick Baum, and Ruth; Kyle Kuhn and special friend Kelsey Guldan; Kevin Kuhn and fiance Kayla Stursa; Moriah (Ulbricht) and Paul Ripplinger; and Luke Ulbricht; siblings, Merryle Wiese and Lynn Garciagodoy; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Keith Kuhn.
Memorial designations include St. Paul Lutheran Church, The Lutheran Hour or the Orphan Grain Train.
God bless the memory of Meredy Ulbricht.
