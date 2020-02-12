FRANKLIN — Merle Crouse, 73, of Franklin died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Franklin.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the Wesleyan Church in Naponee. There will be a family inurnment in Oklahoma at a later date.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Friday, with family present 6-8 p.m., at Hutchins Funeral Home in Franklin.
Merle was born May 23, 1946, to Everet and Ruby (Shelton) Crouse in Franklin.
Survivors include three sisters and three brothers.
