FRANKLIN — Merle Crouse, 73, of Franklin died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Franklin.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the Wesleyan Church in Naponee. There will be a family inurnment in Oklahoma at a later date.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Friday, with family present 6-8 p.m., at Hutchins Funeral Home in Franklin.

Merle was born May 23, 1946, to Everet and Ruby (Shelton) Crouse in Franklin.

Survivors include three sisters and three brothers.

Service information

Feb 14
Visitation
Friday, February 14, 2020
3:00PM-8:00PM
Hutchins Funeral Home and Monuments
1402 M Street
Franklin, NE 68939
Feb 14
Family Greeting Friends and Family
Friday, February 14, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Hutchins Funeral Home and Monuments
1402 M Street
Franklin, NE 68939
Feb 15
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 15, 2020
11:00AM
Naponee Wesleyan Church
201 Broadway St.
Naponee, NE 68960
