KEARNEY — Merlin H. Neemann, 92, of Kearney died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at St. John’s Good Samaritan Center.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at First Lutheran Church in Kearney with the Rev. Drs. Rick Carlson and Michelle Holley Carlson officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon with military honors by Gibbon American Legion Post 210 in conjunction with the U.S. Navy Honors Team.
Visitation will be one hour before services at the church.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Merlin was born Feb. 23, 1927, in rural Burr to Arthur and Lydia (Johns) Neemann. He was raised and attended school near Burr.
Merlin served in the U.S. Navy from 1944 until his honorable discharge in 1946.
On March 28, 1948, Merlin was united in marriage to Avis Marshall. To this union four children were blessed: Steven, Janice, Michael and Susan. The couple later divorced.
Merlin farmed near Talmage for several years and later owned and operated Neemann Garage.
He married Phyllis Johnson on May 12, 1978, in Kearney. The couple moved to Gibbon in 1980 where he worked for Schuster Implement for 13 years.
Merlin was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Kearney and the American Legion Post 0246 in Talmage. He enjoyed working with wood and metal in his workshop. Merlin also loved to collect antiques, paint and spend time camping and fishing.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Phyllis Neemann of Kearney; children, Janice Teten of Auburn, Michael (Judy) Neemann of Lorton, Susan (Roger) Rice of Nebraska City, Craig (Bonnie) Johnson of Holdrege, Sonda (Bernie) McClellen of Moorefield and Brent Johnson of San Antonio; daughters-in-law, Jolene Neemann of Omaha and Toby Johnson of Kearney; several grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Lee (Jo) Neemann of Lakeland, Fla.; sister-in-law, Helen Neemann of Lincoln; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
