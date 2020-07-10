BROKEN BOW — Merri J. Meissner, 70, of Broken Bow died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Brookstone View in Broken Bow.
No service will be held at this time.
Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
She was born May 26, 1950, in Grand Island to James and Irene (Stewart) Ballard.
She married Carl G. Meissner Feb. 28, 1992, in North Platte.
She is survived by her husband, Carl of Broken Bow; children, Joslyn “Joey”Anderson of Killeen, Texas, Dena Shirley of Austin, Texas, and Rob Shirley of Berwyn; stepchildren, Taunya Henkel of Nampa, Idaho, and Michael Meissner of LaSalle, Colo.; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.