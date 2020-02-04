AURORA — Michael A. “Mike” Smith, 70, of Aurora, formerly of Elm Creek, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Aurora.
Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Interment will follow at Elm Creek Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
——
Michael Anthony “Mike” Smith was born July 23, 1949, in Iuka, Ill. to Darrell and Ruth (Jones) Smith. He was raised in Merna, Neb., and attended school at Merna High School.
In 1968, Mike was united in marriage to Cheryl Leibhart. To this union four children were blessed, Michael, DeLaina, Kylie and Timothy.
He later married Barb Boettcher until her death in 2010.
Mike was a longtime employee of Eaton Corp. He enjoyed making wine, tinkering with many projects and spending time with his family and faithful companion, “Goldie.”
Mike was a Harley-Davidson man and loved to ride whenever he had the chance.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Michael (Vivian) Smith of Kearney, Kylie (Heath) Rader of Aurora, Timothy (Casey) Smith of Grand Island; grandchildren, Jordan (Shawn) Buelow, Cassandra (Rolondo) Juarez, Ayla (Cody) Harrie, Hunter (Morgan) Rader, Kailee Rader, Kendra Rader, Haydan Smith and Sawyer Smith; great grandchildren, Brayden and Keira Buelow, Silvia and Adrian Juarez, Otto and Elsa Harrie and Camdyn Rader; brothers, Dan (Gloria) Smith of Merna, Randall (Carol) Smith of Santa Rosa, Calif., Mark (Ruth) Smith of Dayton, Iowa, and Vince (Meko) Smith of Shelton, Wash.; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, DeLaina Smith; and wife, Barb Smith.
Memorials are suggested to the National Diabetes Association.
Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com .