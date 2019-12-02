KEARNEY — Michael E. Geiger, 39, of Kearney died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at CHI Health Good Samaritan.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. Inurnment will be later.
——
The family requests casual attire.
Michael Edward Geiger was born Jan. 7, 1980, in Kearney. He attended Elm Creek Public Schools, graduating in 1998. For the past five years, Michael worked as a machine operator at Eaton Corp.
Michael enjoyed playing video games and his Friday night poker games with friends.
Left to cherish his memory are his father, Robert Grassmeyer of Kearney; cousin, Jeremy Fisher of Omaha; aunts and uncles, Carl (Carol) Geiger of Kearney, Bonnie West of Axtell, Dan Geiger of Seward and Doug Geiger of Lincoln; as well as several other extended family members and friends.
Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents; mother, Linda Grassmeyer; and his aunt, Deb Marlatt.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
