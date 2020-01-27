BROKEN BOW — Michael R. Gilpin, 63, of Broken Bow died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at his home.
Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Evangelical Free Church in Broken Bow with the Rev. Tim Peterson officiating. Burial will be in the Wolbach Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Michael was born Jan. 26, 1956, in Omaha to S. Robert and Shirley (Brumley) Gilpin.
Survivors include his wife, Deb Gilpin of Broken Bow; children, Heather Allen of Cozad, Chance Gilpin of Pleasant Dale, Cody Koch of Pleasant Dale and Michaela Arndt of Cozad; and nine grandchildren.