FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Michael Dean Methe, 58, of Springdale died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Fayetteville.
Burial will be in Kearney, Neb., at a later date. Westfield Chapel in Springdale is in charge of arrangements.
He was born on Dec. 9, 1961, in Kearney to Armond “Frenchie” and Evelyn Methe.
Survivors include his fiancée of eight years, Gloria Pritchett of Springdale; stepchildren, Josh Brown, JaErin Fiel and Jandi Clem; sister, Evan Kell of Medford, Ore.; brother, Vernon Beavers of Elm Creek, Neb.; 14 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.