KEARNEY — Michael D. “Mike” Commins, 69, of rural Lexington died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Buffalo Grove Presbyterian Church in rural Lexington with Brent Block, pastoral associate, officiating.
There will be no visitation. He chose cremation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.
He was born June 20, 1950, in Lexington to Roy and Belva (Velte) Commins.
On Aug. 8, 1972, he married Virginia Snider in Lexington.
Survivors include his wife; son, David of Lexington; daughter, Beth Commins; and two grandchildren.