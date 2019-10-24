HOLDREGE — Michael Eugene “Mike” Dietz, 59, of Holdrege, formerly of Oxford, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.
Memorial book signing with the family present will be 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.
He was born Sept. 1, 1960, in Oxford to Norman R. and Sharon L. (Hornaday) Dietz.
He married Anita Tiedge. They divorced.
He married Sharen Saf. They divorced.
Survivors include his children, Morgan Thomas, Chyne Dietz, Seth Saf, Michael R. Dietz and Kaleb Saf; mother, Sharon Ludeke and her husband, Ron, of Oxford; special friend, Poppy White of Holdrege; Poppy’s children, Kelsey, Jenna and Joe Wilcox; and extended Ludeke family.