CAMPBELL — Michael James “Mike” Kral, 62, of Campbell died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at his home.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Campbell with the Rev. James Schrader officiating. Burial will be at East Lawn Cemetery in Bladen.
Visitation will be 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday at Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud with the family present 2-4 p.m.
He was born Aug. 1, 1956, at Hastings to James T. and Virginia (Holthaus) Kral,
He married Tammy Carlson at Red Cloud. They divorced.
Survivors include his son, Jared Kral of Holstein; daughter, Tara Stolcpart of Kearney; his mother, Virginia Kral of Bladen; brother, Brad Kral of Bladen; and four grandchildren.