OMAHA — Michael “Mike” Meier, 65, of Elm Creek died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney with the Revs. Alex Borzych and Jose Chavez officiating. Burial will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Elm Creek.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Elm Creek with rosary at 7 p.m.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
——
Michael Robert Meier was born April 14, 1954, in Kearney to Robert and Joan (King) Meier. He was raised in rural Elm Creek and attended Elm Creek High School, graduating with the class of 1972.
On Dec. 22, 1973, Mike was united in marriage to Jenny Robinson at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Elm Creek.
Mike spent his life farming and was very active in his community. He served 23 years on the Agri Co-op Board, 20 years as chairman. He served 12 years as president of the Overton School Board, and served on the board of Farm Credit Services of America from 2000 to 2003.
Mike was a lifetime member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where he held various leadership roles within the church parish council. He was a forward thinker and contributed greatly to every organization he served.
Most of all, Mike loved spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren’s events.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jenny Meier of Elm Creek; children, Jonna (Jeremy) Tesmer of Riverdale, Joel (Karmen) Meier of Elm Creek, Luke (Haley) Meier of Elkhorn and Dana (Mitch) Harmoney of Elm Creek; grandchildren, Jesse and Josee Tesmer, Brenden and Maeli Meier, Bellamy, Landry, Loudon and Porter Meier, and Hudson, Hadlie, Hadria and Hadisyn Harmoney; mother, Joan Meier of Kearney; siblings, Pat Smith of Kearney, Martin Meier and his wife, Julia, of Elm Creek, Paula Montgomery and her husband, Tom, of Omaha, Pam Harrington and her husband, Dick, of Loup City, Morgan Meier and his wife, Geri, of Elm Creek, Mark Meier and his wife, Amy, of Elm Creek and Andrea Quadhamer and her husband, Brad, of Hildreth; sister-in-law, Calli Meier of Elm Creek; brothers-in-law, Mike (Peg) Robinson of Kearney, Bill (Dallas) Robinson of Kearney, Brent (Dina) Robinson of Elm Creek and Sam (Holly) Robinson of Elm Creek; and numerous nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his father; brother, David Meier; brother-in-law, Terry Smith; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Kenneth and Sharlene Robinson; and his grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Mike’s name to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Overton Upward Scholarships or to a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.