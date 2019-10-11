ORD — Michael Scott “Mike” Spotanski, 29, of North Loup died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, as a result of an accident in Ord.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City with the Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski officiating. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Rockville. Lunch will follow at the Boelus Civic Center.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church with a vigil service at 7 p.m.
Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.
He was born Dec. 14, 1989, at Grand Island to Richard R. and Cheryl (Bishop) Spotanski.
Survivors include his children, Ethan, Paytan and Gracelynn, all of North Loup; special friend, Misty Smith of Ord and her children, Gage, Hailee and Tyson; father, Richard and wife Patricia Spotanski of Boelus; mother, Cheryl Spotanski of Grand Island; brothers, Dane Spotanski of Grand Island, Kyle Spotanski of Cairo, Gregory Spotanski of Phoenix and Richard Spotanski Jr. of Boelus; grandfather, Russell Hatt of Dannenbrog; stepsister, Lori Wortman of Ogallala; and stepbrothers, Bruce Moe of North Platte and Dale Moe of Frederick, Colo.