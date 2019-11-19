LINCOLN — Michael L. “Mike” Stover, 62, of Lincoln died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Lincoln as a result of a car/motorcycle accident.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
