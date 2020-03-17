LEXINGTON — Mildred Arlene (Brand) Anderson-Spence, 81, of Lexington died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Plum Creek Care Center in Lexington.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with the Rev. Rob Kuefner. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour before the service begins.
She was born April 11, 1938, to Frank and Ruth (Harold) Brand in Hendley.
On Nov. 4, 1954, she married John Dorrance Anderson. He died on Aug. 9, 1988.
In October 1993 she married Lonnie Spence. They divorced in 1995.
Survivors include her daughters, Judy Anderson of Lincoln and Nyla Anderson of Grand Island; sons, John Anderson of Lexington and Jim of Grand Island; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Frank Brand of San Mateo, Calif., Harold Brand of Norfolk, Va., and Richard Brand of Edwardsville, Ill.; sisters, Ruthie Little of Rocky Mount, N.C., Donna Cusick of Littleton, Colo. and Patty Hilyer of Peyton, Colo.