Kearney — Mildred Jane Farr, 97, of Kearney, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society — St. Luke’s.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Lockenour Jones Mortuary in Cambridge with Bill Weaver officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4–7 p.m. Sunday at Lockenour Jones Mortuary in Cambridge.
Mildred was born to parents Orva and Josephine (Heitmann) Trosper on June 30, 1922, on a farm south of Cambridge.
She married Roy Edward Farr on Feb. 14, 1943. They purchased El Rancho Trailer Court in Kearney, owning and managing, until their retirement in January 1988. In January 2015 she entered independent living at Brookdale Northridge Senior Living in Kearney. In May 2019, she moved to St. Luke’s.
Survivors include her two children, Roger Farr and wife, Dorothy, of Georgetown, Texas, and Linda Long and husband, David, of Kearney; one brother, Wren Trosper of Arapahoe; four sisters, Joyce Boyer of Smith Center, Kan., Dixie Swanson of Curtis, Donna Wier of Cambridge and Ardis Lorimer of McCook; two grandsons, Dale Long and wife, Letitia and Edward Long and wife, Kimberly; seven great-grandchildren, Colten, Tyler, Kaylan, Kelsey, Katie, Elliana and Matthew Long; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Roy Farr; parents, Orva and Jospehine Trosper; two brothers, Frederick and Gary Trosper; and two sisters, Geneva Fuller and Roberta Menges.
Memorials may be given in her name.