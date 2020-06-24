LINCOLN — Miles Adrian Vasko, 48, of Lincoln died of cancer Thursday, June 18, 2020.
Celebration of life will be at a later date. Roper and Sons Mortuary in Lincoln is in charge of arrangements.
Miles was born Oct. 26, 1971, to Robert and Teri Vasko in North Platte. He graduated from Kearney High School in 1990. Miles was employed at Kawasaki for 25 years.
Miles enjoyed NASCAR, Nebraska Cornhuskers and restoring his ’68 Chevy.
Survivors include his partner, Kirsten Perkins; son, Joshua Vasko; stepson, James (Valerie) Perkins; mother, Teri Vasko; brothers, Ethan (Heidi) Vasko, Tyler (Cathy) Vasko, Kelley (Donna) Vasko and Scott Vasko; aunts and uncles, Larry and Toni Smith, Bud Milner and Christy Schlientz, Steve and Kelly Thomalla and Kent and Val Schlientz; grandchildren, Keaden, Ryden, Coralyn, Oden and London; along with many neices, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Vasko; and grandparents, Charles and Maxine Schlientz and John and Mary Vasko.
Memorials can be directed to the family.
