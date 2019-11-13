GRAND ISLAND — Miller Kelley Heller, 98, of Broken Bow died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Grand Island.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the Open Bible Church in Dunning with the Rev. Mark Sievering officiating. Burial will be at Dunning Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Govier Bros. Mortuary in Broken Bow.
He was born Aug. 21, 1921, to Edver and Katherine (Kelley) Heller.
On Dec. 24, 1949, he married Helen Jones. She preceded him in death.
Survivors include his children, Vickie Webb of Dunning, Stanley McKimmey of Ainsworth and Elizabeth Kmoch of Nebraska; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.