KEARNEY — Millicent Louise “Millie” Baack, 69, of Kearney died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at St. John’s Good Samaritan Center in Kearney.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City with the Rev. Mark Hartley officiating.
——
Millie Baack was born on Jan. 26, 1950, in Stromsburg to Robert “Bob” Baack and Joyce Baack. She was preceded in death by her parents.
She grew up in Polk and graduated from Polk High School in 1969. Millie loved watching the Huskers, and from the time she moved to St. John’s Good Samaritan Society in Kearney in 2007, she was known to be their No. 1 fan.
She enjoyed putting together puzzles, crocheting and proudly displayed her work throughout the facility. She also kept the pop machine busy with her favorite drink, Dr Pepper. Millie loved the staff at St. John’s Good Samaritan Society and her family is very grateful for their presence in Millie’s life.
Those left to cherish her memory are her siblings, Dudley and Pat Baack of Omaha, Dennis Baack of Utah, Jonita and Mike Zywiec of Central City, Margaret Baack, Ron and Theresa Baack and Robert “Bob” Baack, all of Kearney, and Duane and Melissa Baack of Lincoln.
Additional survivors include nieces and nephews, Jeffrey Baack and Tammy Heinrich and Tim and Krysta Baack, all of Omaha, Janet and Naveen Kukreja of Denver, Evan Baack of Omaha, Michelle and Mason Hoffman of Roseland, David and Kelly Zywiec of Central City, Jennifer Zywiec of Roseland, Alana, John, Curtis and Gabrielle Baack, all of Kearney, and Hudson Baack of Lincoln; and several grandnieces and grandnephews. Millie is also survived by her aunt, Alvertus Jones of Polk; and several cousins.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.