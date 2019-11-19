BROKEN BOW — Milrae Eloise Horn, 88, of rural Broken Bow died of dementia Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Jennie Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Burr Oak Church south of Broken Bow. Burial will be at Broken Bow Cemetery.
Visitation will be 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow with the family present 5-7 p.m.
She was born Jan. 26, 1931, in Kearney to Rex and Esther (Morris) Thomas.
On Feb. 4, 1951, she married Dean Horn at Sumner. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her children, Steve Horn and Kristi Horn, both of Broken Bow, Nancy Jochum of Beatrice and Jeff Horn of Lincoln; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.