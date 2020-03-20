KEARNEY— Mirna Herrarte, 45, of Lexington died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at Iglesia De Dios Camino De Santidad in Lexington and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. Current CDC guidelines will be observed during this time. Refer to reynoldslovefuneralhome.com for information.
Interment is 3:30 p.m. Monday at Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.
She was born Jan. 28, 1975, in Nueva Concepción Escuintla, Guatemala, to Herminio and Candelaria (Lima) Juarez.
She married Pablo Herrarte.
Survivors include her husband, Pablo, of Lexington; daughters, Rosa Herrarte of Grand Island and Sandy Herrarte of Lexington; mother, Candelaria Lima of Guatemala; brother, Heber Juarez of Fremont; and sister, Marleni Galdamez of Lancaster, Calif.