MANNING, Iowa — Bonita Jane “Mitch” Robinson, 76, of Manning died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Manning Regional Healthcare Center.
Services were Monday at Zion Lutheran Church in Manning with the Rev. Robert Riggert officiating. Burial was at Manning Cemetery. Cremation was chosen.
Ohde Funeral Home in Manning was in charge of arrangements.
She was born Aug. 7, 1943, in Bayard, Neb., to Henry and Lydia (Rein) Buckhammer.
On Aug. 6, 1966, she married Scott H. Robinson in Bayard. He died Jan. 31, 2018.
Survivors include her daughter, Tiffany Carson of Grundy Center; and sister, Vonnie Schmunk of Scottsbluff, Neb.