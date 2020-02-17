BROKEN BOW — Myron “Smitty” Charles Smith, 86, of Arnold died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Brookestone View in Broken Bow.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with the Rev. Jim Hunt officiating. Burial will be in the Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell with military honors.
Visitation will be until 7 p.m. today with family greeting from 5-7 p.m. A rosary will be 7 p.m. at the chapel.
Smitty was born April 9, 1933, in North Platte to Edward C. and Olive (Keller) Smith.
On Sept. 16, 1954, he married Grace Moore in West Palm Beach, Fla. Grace died in 2016.
Survivors include his sons, Michael Smith of Arnold, Mark Smith of St. George, Texas, and Frank Smith of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; sisters, Beverly Bailey of Broken Bow, Lois Coons of Callaway, and Donna Bailey of McCook; brother, Garry Smith of Colorado Springs, Colo.; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.