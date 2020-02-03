KEARNEY — Nancy L. Barney, 87, of Kearney died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at her home.
Memorial services will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church with the Rev. Stephanie Swinnea officiating. Inurnment in the church columbarium will follow the service.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the Warren R. Barney and Nancy L. Barney Nursing Scholarship Fund at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Kearney Campus or the St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.
Visit http://www.hlmkfuneral.com%20 to leave a tribute or message of condolence.