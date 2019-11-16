KEARNEY — Nancy M. Hicks, 63, of Kearney died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at her home.
Private family memorial services will be later.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
——
Nancy was born Jan. 31, 1956, in Denver to Ira E. and Esther M. (Basgall) Smith.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Trisha (Phillip) Grant; grandchildren, Preston Grant, Dominic Hicks and Raiden Grant, all of Kearney; sister, Sandra Hodge of California; brother, Simon (Kristen) Shadowlight of Golden, Colo.; several nieces and nephews; and extended relatives.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; and her grandson, Arthur Grant.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
