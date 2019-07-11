KEARNEY — Nancy Jo Bolin, 81, of Gibbon died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Gibbon Baptist Church with Andy Falk officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery near Gibbon.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.