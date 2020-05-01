BROKEN BOW — Naomi “June” Tolen, 95, of Broken Bow died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at her home.
A family graveside service and burial will be 2 p.m. Monday at the Ansley Cemetery with the Rev. Steve Shanno officiating. A register book may be signed at Govier Brothers Mortuary from 8 a.m.-noon Monday.
June was born June 16, 1924, in Berwyn to Frank and Mamie (Amsberry) Armstrong.
On April 21, 1946, she married Irl Tolen at Burwell.
Survivors include her daughters, Deanne Loehr of Broken Bow, Irline Kroeker of Central City; daughter-in-law, Wynelle Tolen of Omaha; three nephews; Jim, Rodney, and Gene; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild,
Govier Brothers Mortuary will comply with the CDC and the state of Nebraska.
Govier Brothers Mortuary wants to remind people that no more than 10 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. We sincerely encourage each person to make your decision whether to attend based on the best interest of your health and that of your community.