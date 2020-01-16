MINDEN — Naomi J. White, 82, of Minden died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Bethany Home in Minden.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Minden with the Rev. Christopher Hazzard officiating. Private family inurnment will be later at Minden Cemetery.
There will be no visitation as the family has honored Naomi’s wish to be cremated.
Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of the arrangements.
Naomi Joyce White was born July 12, 1937, in Lowell to Albert F. and Mary E. (Parks) Holl.
She married Fred K. White on Aug. 24, 1963, in Minden. He died in 2007.
Survivors include her son, Robert White of Minden; brother, John Arnold of Shelton; sisters, Sharon Kile of Minden, Sara Ione Schneider of Minden, and Elizabeth Benedict of Littleton, Colo.