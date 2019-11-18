KEARNEY — Nelva Glennece (Walker) Austin, 97, of Kearney died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home.
Graveside burial services will be later.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Nelva’s wishes were to be cremated and buried next to Stan and Gaylen in Moulton Cemetery in Loup County.
Nelva was born in Blue Springs on Sept. 16, 1922. She married Stanley (Stan) Austin of Burwell in Loup City. Nelva worked as a medical assistant in Dr. Roy Cram’s office for many years until they left Burwell.
Although she was born and died in Nebraska, she spent 37 years of her adult life in California. Stan passed away in 1985 in Chico, Calif. Nelva remained in California until 1994 when she returned to Burwell, until her health declined in 2015 and she could no longer care for herself. Her granddaughter, Kristi, and husband, Gene Svec, took her into their home in Kearney and cared for her for 3½ months. After that she moved to assisted living and a long-term care facility before being accepted into the veterans home in October 2019.
She is survived by her son, Gary and wife Kathy Austin of Omaha; granddaughter and husband, Kristi and Gene Svec of Kearney; grandson and wife, Brian and Jodie Austin of Elkhorn; seven great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Jan Austin of Burwell; sister-in-law, Sharon Walker of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and seven nieces and nephews.
Nelva was preceded in death by her husband, Stan; son, Gaylen Austin; two brothers; and two sisters.
Memorials may be directed to the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home or AseraCare Hospice.
Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or condolence.