ANSLEY — Neola Rae McAlevy, 74, of Ansley died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow. Burial will be at Merna Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Neola was born Sept. 3, 1945, in Belgrade to Mary Arletta Davis and Jack McPhillips.
She married Loren McAlevy on Feb. 18, 1965. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her children, Cynthia Fritz of Randolph, Ill., Cathy Lupo of Ansley, Joleen Anderson of Coleharbor, N.D., and Laura Rudichar of Westerville; siblings, Shirley Craig of Hastings, Rita Firth of Santa Maria, Calif., Robert Craig Jr, of Ansley and Nancy Craig of Hastings; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.