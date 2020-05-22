CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Nickie Fowler, 48, of Centennial died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, from cancer.
A memorial book signing will be 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington, Neb. The casket will be closed.
A family graveside service will be held in the Fairview Cemetery south of Cozad, Neb.
She was born Dec. 18, 1971, in Cozad to Gayle and Johnnie Rowe.
In July 2001, she married John Fowler of Bellevue.
Survivors include her husband, John; their children, Evan, William, Sophie and Thomas; parents, Gayle and Johnnie Rowe; brother, Dave Rowe; sister, Suzie Free; and brothers, Derik and Dusty.