KEARNEY — Nila G. Bachkora, 63, of Kearney, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan.
Services will be 1 p.m. March 28 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services.
——
Nila was born Oct. 29, 1956, in St. Joseph, Mo., to Leslie H. and Doris M. (Latham) Pinkham.
She attended school in Kearney and graduated from Kearney High School in 1975. She would then attend and graduate from Queen Ann’s Beauty School in Kearney.
She married Marty Bachkora on July 31, 1975, in Kearney.
Nila became a business owner in Kearney in the ‘80s, starting, owning and operating New Impressions Hair Salon on West 11th Street. She loved the creative nature of the profession but was forced to give it up due to health concerns.
After selling her shop, she and her husband lived in the Memphis, Tenn., vicinity for nearly 20 years. During this time their only daughter, Paige, was born.
She loved all of her nephews and nieces as her own; even after Paige’s birth, they still held a special place in her heart. Nila embraced and lived every facet of life with her family in mind. It was her absolute focus.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Marty of Kearney; daughter, Paige Bachkora of Kearney; granddaughter, Blakeley Bachkora Shultz of Kearney; brothers, Joe Pinkham of Lexington, S.C., and Charles Pinkham of Grand Island; sisters, Leslie Weber of Arizona and Ronda and her husband Ken Stines of Kansas City, Mo.; nephew, Keddrin Weber of Singapore; and numerous other nieces, nephews and other extended family.
Nila was preceded in death by her parents.
Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.