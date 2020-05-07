HOLDREGE — Norma Elizabeth Hock, 97, of Holdrege, formerly of rural Smithfield, died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Holdrege Memorial Homes.
Celebration of life services will be held at a later date at the Hope Lutheran Church in rural Smithfield, due to current health restrictions in place with the COVID-19 pandemic. Inurnment will be held in the Hope Lutheran Cemetery in rural Gosper County. The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.
——
Norma was born July 20, 1922, near Hildreth, the eldest of three daughters to Gustav “Albert” and Maggie Ethel (Black) Turner. She received her primary education in a district school west of Funk through the third grade, and then attended District #14 near Moses Hill through the eighth grade. Norma then attended Holdrege Public Schools, where she graduated from Holdrege High School with the class of 1939. She then pursued her teaching credentials at Kearney State College in Kearney.
Norma instilled the importance of education to her children and grandchildren. She taught school for four years in one-room rural schools in Gosper and Phelps counties until her marriage.
She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Robert W. “Bob” Hock in St. Paul, Minn. on Oct. 27, 1944. To this union two children were born, Ronald Robert and Cynthia Faye.
When they were first married, Bob was serving in the U.S. Navy and Norma traveled with him during the time of his service. They resided in San Francisco, Calif., where Bob was stationed. Their son was born in San Francisco while Bob was serving in the South Pacific as an officer on the troop transport, USS General John Pope. Bob received a telegram of his son’s birth several weeks later. Following his honorable discharge, the couple returned home to Gosper County in 1946, where they engaged in farming. During these years on the farm, Norma focused her efforts on raising their children and later loving her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Bob on Aug. 31, 2016, after almost 72 years of marriage.
Norma was truly a part of the greatest generation, growing up during the depression, living through World War II, and then departing this world in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. Norma enjoyed gardening, sewing, handy work and reading, and loved to cook. She was a prolific oil painter producing many beautiful animal and landscape paintings. She was a devoted member of the Hope Lutheran Church, where she served in several capacities throughout the years. Norma was a dedicated 4-H leader of the Hi-Line Hustlers, teaching many girls, including her daughter and granddaughters, to knit, sew and cook.
Norma leaves to celebrate her life, her daughter, Cinde Wendell and her husband, Monte of Johnson Lake; four grandchildren, Greg Hock and his wife, Pilar, and Gina Jones all of Henderson, Nev., Jill Lavene and her husband, Justin of Lincoln, and Joe Wendell and his wife, Hannah of rural Smithfield; nine great-grandchildren, Kaitlin and Katherine Hock, Brianna and Stephanie Jones, Ava, Carter and Grant Lavene, and Dylan and Ashlyn Wendell. In addition, she is also survived by her sister, Mary Louise Lilyhorn of Holdrege; sister-in-law, Lorraine Gear of San Luis Obispo, Calif.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by their son, Ronald Robert Hock in 2007, infant granddaughter, Andrea Lane Wendell; sister, Verna Swanson and her husband, Donald; and brothers-in-law: John Gear, Vern Jackson and Harlan Lilyhorn.
A memorial has been established in Norma’s honor, and kindly suggested to Hope Lutheran Church, Holdrege Memorial Homes or the donor’s choice.
Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com.