HOLDREGE — Norma Elizabeth Hock, 97, of Holdrege, formerly of rural Smithfield, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020. at Holdrege Memorial Homes.
Celebration of life services are 10 a.m. Wednesday at Hope Lutheran Church in rural Smithfield with the Revs. Daniel Landin and Cathi Braasch officiating.
Inurnment will be in Hope Lutheran Cemetery in rural Gosper County.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic; current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services will be followed. The Hock family sincerely encourages each person to decide whether to attend Norma’s services based on the best interest of your health, and that of your community. Norma’s memorial service will be livestreamed on the Hope Lutheran Church Facebook page: @HopeLutheranChurchSmithfield.
A memorial book signing is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege, per guidelines by the CDC for social distancing and number of people in the facility at one time.
A memorial has been established and kindly suggested to Hope Lutheran Church, Holdrege Memorial Homes or the donor’s choice.
Visit www.nelsonbauerfh.com to leave condolences online.