KEARNEY — Ona M. Wenig, 90, of Kearney died Friday, June 19, 2020, at her home.
She chose to donate her body to the Nebraska State Anatomical Board for medical education and scientific research.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church or to Roger Williams Fellowship.
Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online.
To plant a tree in memory of Ona Wenig as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.