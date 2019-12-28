JOPLIN, Mo. — Opal May Best, 72, of Joplin, Mo., died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Joplin.
Celebration of life services will be 1-3 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Joplin Eagles Club.
Opal was born in Kearney, Neb., on May 7, 1947, to Fred Henry Best Sr. and Marjorie Helen (Krueger) Welch.
Survivors include brother, Fred Best Jr.; daughters, Wendy Sue (Robert) Moss, and Jennifer May (Donny) Stevens; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
