MASON CITY — Orrin Hoblyn, 82, of Mason City died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at his home near Mason City.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church in Mason City with the Rev. Scott Harvey officiating. Inurnment will be later.
Orrin was born Nov. 26, 1937, in rural Ansley to Franklin W. and Elsie Maude (Nelson) Hoblyn.
He married Cathie Skala on April 15, 1969.
Survivors include his wife, Cathie of Mason City; daughters, Amy Hoblyn of Ansley, Donna Hoblyn Bittner of Mason City; sister, Frances Evans of Ansley; brother, Richard Hoblyn of Cheyenne, Wyo.; and five grandchildren.