LEXINGTON — Orvel T. Vollmer, 90, of Lexington died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Avamere in Lexington.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Evergreen Cemetery north of Lexington with the Rev. Daniel Sauer officiating.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. Current CDC guidelines will be followed. Please refer to reynoldslovefuneralhome.com for information.
Orvel was born May 27, 1929, to Fred and Jessie (Musser) Vollmer north of Overton on a farmstead. He attended District 21 country school northeast of Lexington.
He married Lois Brown of Eddyville in Elwood on Aug. 28, 1949. To this union four children were born: Shawna, Rhonda, Kevin and Annette. The couple lived northeast of Lexington the majority of their married life. Lois preceded him in death on May 3, 1996. Orvel then moved into Lexington and continued to work until the age of 74. During his working years he worked for Harold and Eva Anthony and later for Don and Linda Anthony on their farms.
Orvel enjoyed gardening and sharing his produce with his neighbors. After retirement Orvel enjoyed his time at the Lexington Senior Center, playing pool, cards and bingo and walking his dog. He loved attending his children’s and grandchildren’s activities.
Survivors include his children, Shawna and husband Calvin Heusinkvelt of Grand Island, Rhonda and husband Tim Johnson of Lexington, Kevin and his wife Susie Vollmer of Grand Island and Annette and husband John Harris of Kearney; grandchildren, Kelly Goertzen, Shane Hemmer, Ryan (Jeni) Johnson, Kurtis (Eva) Johnson, Andrea Johnson, Jayne (Chris) Robbins, Zach (Kaylee) Harris and Jessie Harris and fiancé Chris Lundquist; eight great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Orvel was preceded in death by his parents, wife, seven brothers, two sisters and a grandson, Brent Johnson.
Memorials are suggested to the Lexington Senior Center.