KEARNEY — Orville Raymond Gaibler, 89, of Farnam died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Private family burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.
Visitation is 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel in Gothenburg.
He was born Sept. 12, 1930, in Farnam, the son of Christian and Lucile (Bick) Gaibler.
Orville married Jeweldine Davis on Sept. 30, 1952, in Farnam.
Survivors include his children, Allen Gaibler of Central City and Joyce Hartman of Kearney; brother, Lester Gaibler; sister, Ruth Sturgeon; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.